Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam: Dhanashree And Aashim Gulati Groove To The Peppy Beats Of 'Babu Ki Baby'

Mumbai: The makers of Dhvani Bhanushali-starrer film 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' on Friday unveiled an electrifying dance number titled 'Babu Ki Baby', featuring the sizzling moves of actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma, alongside the lead actor Aashim Gulati.

The two-minute 58-second song is set to become your go-to party track to let loose. 'Babu Ki Baby' is not just a dance number, but it's a full-blown introduction to the film’s hero Aashim, against the backdrop of a wedding celebration.

Composed by Sunny M.R. and penned by Ashish Pandit, 'Babu Ki Baby' features Aashim's character as he grooves effortlessly to the infectious beats, perfectly complementing Dhanashree's energetic performance.

Dhanashree, who is the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, was an instant yes for this project, coming on board with just one call. Her presence adds a spark to the wedding festivities backdrop, with vibrant choreography by Vijay Ganguly capturing the essence of a high-energy celebration.

The film directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, produced by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited and Kathputli Creations, ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ is set to debut in theatres on September 20.

Meanwhile, Dhvani, who hails from Mumbai, gained popularity with her single 'Vaaste' in 2019 which has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube. She started her music career in 2017 by singing the acoustic version song 'Humsafar' from 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

Her first song in the film was 'Ishtehaar' from the film 'Welcome To New York', which was released in 2018. The 26-year-old has also belted out tracks like-- 'Veere', 'Dilbar', 'Koka', 'Kinna Sona', 'Tujhe Samajh Aavega', and 'Current Laga Re'.

Dhanashree is renowned for her fusion dance performances, which seamlessly combine traditional Indian dance forms with modern styles.

She has amassed a significant following on social media, especially on YouTube and Instagram, where she regularly posts dance videos, tutorials, and vlogs. With more than four million subscribers on YouTube, Dhanashree has established herself as one of India’s most prominent dance content creators.