हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding festivities begin, see pics

Take a look at inside pictures from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's mehendi and other pre-wedding rituals.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu&#039;s wedding festivities begin, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her fiance Gautam Kitchlu have lit up social media with pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday, the mehendi ceremony was hosted, a few glimpses of which were posted by the bride-to-be. Meanwhile, Gautam attended a puja for "blessings and positivity".

For the mehendi, Kajal looked gorgeous in a mint coloured floral printed ethnic outfit from the studios of Anita Dongre. She aced her look with statement earrings and neatly tied braid. 

Here are the photos which the soon-to-be-married couple posted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #kajgautkitched 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blessings and positivity  #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A moment of calm before the festivities begin! #kajgautkitched

A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug) on

Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu will marry on October 30 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities have been kept extremely private.

The actress announced her wedding earlier this month. "I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," read an excerpt from Kajal's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Congratulations, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu!

Tags:
Kajal AggarwalGautam Kitchlukajal aggarwal gautam kitchlu weddingkajal aggarwal gautam kitchlu pics
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a floral Marchesa gown, walks out in style from her vanity van - Watch viral video
  • 80,40,203Confirmed
  • 1,20,527Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT53S

Ballabhgarh murder : SIT will question Tausif's uncle