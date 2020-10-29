Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding festivities begin, see pics

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her fiance Gautam Kitchlu have lit up social media with pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday, the mehendi ceremony was hosted, a few glimpses of which were posted by the bride-to-be. Meanwhile, Gautam attended a puja for "blessings and positivity".

For the mehendi, Kajal looked gorgeous in a mint coloured floral printed ethnic outfit from the studios of Anita Dongre. She aced her look with statement earrings and neatly tied braid.

Here are the photos which the soon-to-be-married couple posted:

Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu will marry on October 30 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities have been kept extremely private.

The actress announced her wedding earlier this month. "I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," read an excerpt from Kajal's post.

Congratulations, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu!