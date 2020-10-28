Kajal Aggarwal chills with her 'partner in everything' ahead of wedding, pics go viral!

New Delhi: Bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying the most of her time with family ahead of her wedding to Gautam Kichlu. She recently shared some adorable pictures with her 'partner in everything' - her sister Nisha - and gave a sneak peek of what's keeping her busy these days.

"Last 2 days as Ms Aggarwal. Chilling with my partner in everything," Kajal wrote while sharing a picture with Nisha. Another photo featured Kajal with Nisha and her son Ishaan. Their photos have gone viral on the internet with fans dropping several heart emoticons in the comment thread.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on Dusshera, Kajal Aggarwal treated us to an awesome photo of herself with fiance Gautam Kichlu and wished everyone.

Kajal looked radiant in a green sharara while Gautam was dapper in a black kurta-pyjama set.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu will marry on October 30 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple announced their wedding a few weeks ago on social media.