हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump in new photo, poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actress kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Ever since her marriage, Kajal has been juggling between work and travel with her husband.

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump in new photo, poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Actress Kajal Aggarwal confirmed her pregnancy as she posted a picture in which she is seen posing with her husband with her baby bump.

Her husband Gautam Kitchlu announced that they are expecting their first child together, posting a cryptic message on his social media earlier. Now the actress her fans and co-stars seem to be happy.

All dolled up in a black high-thigh slit bodycon dress, Kajal is seen matching her attire with her husband`s, as they show off the baby bump. In a couple of more pictures, Kajal and Gautam seem to be having a happy time.

After pregnancy rumours, Gautam himself posted a picture, with a pregnant lady emoticon, which confirmed the news. With the baby bump picture, the couple has finally announced their pregnancy.

The actress tied the knot with her businessman beau on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Ever since her marriage, Kajal has been juggling between work and travel with her husband.

On the work front, Kajal has wrapped up her part in upcoming Telugu movie `Acharya`, in which she is paired alongside Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kajal AggarwalKajal Aggarwal pregnantKajal Aggarwal baby bumpKajal Aggarwal newsKajal Aggarwal marriageKajal Aggarwal husband
Next
Story

No non-bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case: Mumbai court

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Will AAP fight Punjab elections on the face of Bhagwant Mann?