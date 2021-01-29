हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal returns to screen post marriage with debut OTT series on Feb 12

The series narrates the story of a TV crew adamant on creating a superhit show, who come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers. Their tryst with the supernatural is live for millions to watch.

Kajal Aggarwal returns to screen post marriage with debut OTT series on Feb 12

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal returns to the screens post marriage with the horror series, Live Telecast, which marks her debut in the OTT space. The trailer of the show was launched on Friday, and the show itself drops on February 12.

"As an actor, I am constantly looking for roles that challenge me and take me out of my comfort zone. ‘Live Telecast' did just that," Kajal said.

"My character Jenny, a director by profession, is a strong and independent woman whose single-minded goal is to make a successful TV show and, in that quest, she finds herself locked in a huge house with no way out. Audiences who love horror stories and otherwise are going to love this show," she added.

The seven-episode Tamil series has been directed by Venkat Prabhu, and also stars Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam.

The series narrates the story of a TV crew adamant on creating a superhit show, who come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers. Their tryst with the supernatural is live for millions to watch.

Prabhu is also making his digital debut as writer and director., and he says "Live Telecast' has been a dream project "which I wanted to do as my first film".

"This is my fresh attempt at storytelling for a digital platform, and the entire experience of transforming this film script to series has been a massive journey," said Prabhu.

He added: "Horror is a speculative genre. It feeds on the heightened sense of the unknown and one has to balance between moments of silence and spook. I believe I delivered the story in my style which has a good combination of horror, thrill and mystery; and will keep the audience gripped till the very end."

Live Telecast will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.

 

