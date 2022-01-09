हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kajal Aggarwal says ‘excited to meet my little one’ in new Instagram post!

Kajal Aggarwal, who is an avid social media user is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. 

Kajal Aggarwal says ‘excited to meet my little one’ in new Instagram post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kajal Aggarwal, who is an avid social media user is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. 

Recently, the diva shared first pictures of her baby bump on her social media account. She has been roped in as the new brand ambassador for a pregnancy kit brand. 

Sharing the video of her new ad, she even shared her excitement to meet her little one, which is coming soon. 

 

She wrote, “I am so excited to meet my little one this year, I couldn't be happier. With Prega News giving me accurate and rapid results easily, I feel confident that my pregnancy journey started the right way. Watch my video to know why I chose #PregaNews

#MissHuiDateTohMatKaroWait #PregnancyTestKit #AccurateResults #PregaNewsMeansGoodNews #RapidTesting @preganews…”

The duo was recently in Goa where they celebrated their new year with family. 

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 30, 2020. 

 

During an interview with Vogue, Kajal revealed that the two had been friends but it was only during the lockdown, that they both fell in love.

 

