Kajal Aggarwal wishes hubby Gautam Kitchlu on wedding anniversary, says, ‘I love you, my constant’

Mumbai: Actor Kajal Aggarwal sent warm wishes to her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of their 2nd wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared an adorable picture that features the hands of baby Neil, Gautam, and Kajal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy 2 years around the sun together husband, looking forward to so much more with you! I love you, my constant! @kitchlug."

As soon as she shared the post, fans chimed in the comments section with heartfelt wishes. A fan wrote, "Happy anniversary kaaju" while another fan commented, "Happy Anniversary bothhh."

See Kajal Aggarwal's post

Gautam also shared a family picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “2 years” with a strong bicep and two red heart emojis.

See the pic shared by Gautam

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020 after dating for many years. They announced in January 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy Neil on 19th June, the same day as Kajal’s birthday. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Telugu film ‘Acharya’ along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde.