Kajol-Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa looks stunning in a little black dress: PIC

New Delhi: Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s teenage daughter has become an internet sensation, thanks to the paparazzi who often photograph her. On Saturday (January 1), one of the fan accounts of the star kid dropped a fresh photo of her in a little black dress and black biker leather jacket. She can be seen posing with a friend in the picture.

Check it out:

Nysa is standing at the left side in the photo whereas her friend is on the right. Various fans of Nysa took to the comment section to shower love on her photo. “Beautiful and cute hot and gorgeous like mother,” commented one user. While another wrote, “She’s glowing”. Various other dropped in red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Nysa was papped on a dinner date with a friend at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The star kid made heads turn in a short white flowy dress.

Recently in an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol revealed that Ajay Devgn is a very hands-on and protective father and doesn’t sleep till the time his daughter returns home.

Nysa Devgn is attending school in Singapore. Earlier this year, Kajol was in Singapore with her daughter and could not return to India for six months due to travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.