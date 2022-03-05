Nysa Devgn parties with Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor; gets brutally trolled for 'attitude' - Watch

New Delhi: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa was clicked at a plush Mumbai restaurant last night along with Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The trio came out of the hangout place separately and was papped.

As shutterbugs clicked the young ladies of B-Town, Nysa Devgn straight went to her car. However, she got trolled by netizens, who felt she is flaunting her 'attitude' but others also pointed out on how star kids' privacy should also be maintained. Check out the video and a few comments below:

Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor greeted the paps and also obliged a few fans with pictures.

Nysa Devgn has been papped on several occasions with mom Kajol or dad Ajay Devgn and often stays away from the shutterbugs. The stunning teenager headed to Singapore for her higher education but is currently with fam jam in Mumbai.

She did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn.

Besides Nysa, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are a few star kids who have already amassed a huge fanbase.