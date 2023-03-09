Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Devgan's Ravishing Photoshoot in Red Hot Lehenga Choli With Plunging Neckline Goes Viral

New Delhi: Superstar couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan is a diva already. She loves fashion, attends glam parties with BFFs and looks stunning in whatever she wears - be it desi or western. Nysa Devgan's latest pictures in a red hot lehenga choli by ace designer Anita Dongre were shared by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra and must we say that she looks like a carbon copy of her mommy - Kajol.

NYSA DEVGAN NEW HOT PHOTOSHOOT

The star daughter looks sensational in a red desi look and poses with varied expressions for the shoot. If looks could kill, this one is surely gonna top it all. Many fans and celeb pals have dropped their comments on the photoshoot timeline. Check it out here:

Nysa definitely creates curiosity among fans and has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Recently, her close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a bunch of his cool pictures last month and we spotted the BFF gang chilling and partying together. The pictures had Orry at an event in Mumbai along with Nysa and other pals. Nysa glammed up in an off-shoulder golden dress, looking absolutely stunning.

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

NYSA DEVGAN LOVES TO PARTY

Nysa loves to party with her friends and she ushered in the New Year 2023 at Dubai with her BFFs including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The duo was joined by other close friends for the New Year's big bash at night.

On Christmas, Nysa Devgan was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awataramani. Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline to the Christmas party.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.