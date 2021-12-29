Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns heads in a short white skater dress on a dinner date - VIDEO, PICS

New Delhi: Superstar couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa was recently clicked in the city looking all fab in her short white skater dress. She kept her gorgeous hair all open and turned heads on a dinner date with a friend.

Nysa Devgn is camera shy but paps managed to click her as she walked out from the popular Mumbai eatery. Take a look at her video and pictures:

She has been papped on several occasions with mom Kajol or dad Ajay Devgn and often stays away from the shutterbugs. The stunning teenager headed to Singapore for her higher education but is currently with fam jam in Mumbai.

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

She did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn.

Besides Nysa, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are a few star kids who have already amassed a huge fanbase.