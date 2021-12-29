हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
nysa devgan pics

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns heads in a short white skater dress on a dinner date - VIDEO, PICS

Nysa Devgan did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn&#039;s daughter Nysa turns heads in a short white skater dress on a dinner date - VIDEO, PICS
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Superstar couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa was recently clicked in the city looking all fab in her short white skater dress. She kept her gorgeous hair all open and turned heads on a dinner date with a friend. 

Nysa Devgn is camera shy but paps managed to click her as she walked out from the popular Mumbai eatery. Take a look at her video and pictures: 

She has been papped on several occasions with mom Kajol or dad Ajay Devgn and often stays away from the shutterbugs. The stunning teenager headed to Singapore for her higher education but is currently with fam jam in Mumbai. 

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

She did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn. 

Besides Nysa, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are a few star kids who have already amassed a huge fanbase.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
nysa devgan picsKajol daughterAjay Devgn daughternysa devgan photos
Next
Story

Asim Riaz clarifies his cryptic tweet was not for Shehnaaz Gill, says ‘stop targeting’

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Zee Top 10: Over 650 cases of Omicron variant recorded in country