Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine, says Ajay Devgn on ‘baseless’ rumours about them being coronavirus-positive

Ajay Devgn's post was in response to an unconfirmed report stating that Kajol and Nysa were rushed to the hospital after they showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ajaydevgn

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn via a tweet on Tuesday dismisses ‘baseless’ rumours doing the rounds that his actress wife Kajol and daughter Nysa have been tested positive for the coronavirus. Ajay’s post was in response to an unconfirmed report stating that the mother-daughter duo was rushed to the hospital after they showed symptoms of the deadly disease. “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless,” the 50-year-old actor tweeted to say.

Kajol and Nysa returned to India from Singapore just a few days ago. Nysa studies in Singapore and they flew to Mumbai soon in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As of now, the Devgns are spending time at home together and under self-isolation. Kajol is also posting updates from her quarantine diary.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About tomorrow..

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the short film ‘Devi’, along with stars such as Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Rama Joshi. Earlier this year, she starred opposite Ajay in the blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Meanwhile, Ajay’s upcoming films are ‘RRR’ and ‘Maidaan’.

