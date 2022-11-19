topStoriesenglish
Kajol had a BIG crush on Akshay Kumar, reveals close friend Karan Johar!

Filmmaker Karan Johar in an episode of dance-based reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10' revealed that actress Kajol once had a crush on Bollywood's very own Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

The filmmaker, who is also a judge in the show, revealed that it was Akshay Kumar that Kajol had a "big" crush on.

Maniesh hilariously did the 'Singham' hook step and asked Kajol: "Did Ajay sir get to know?"

Kajol burst into laughter.


 

