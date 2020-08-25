हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol

Kajol hopes 'celfie' and 'compassion' will outlast COVID-19

Kajol hopes compassion will outlast and outgrow COVID-19. She shared her thoughts in a new post on social media.

Kajol hopes &#039;celfie&#039; and &#039;compassion&#039; will outlast COVID-19

Mumbai: Actress Kajol hopes compassion will outlast and outgrow COVID-19. She shared her thoughts in a new post on social media.

In a new Instagram selfie, Kajol looks at the camera, with her specs placed on her head.

"C for celfie, C for Compassion, C for COVID, aiming for the first two to outlast and outgrow the last one. Keep on swimming! #CFor #GrowAndGlow," she wrote

Kajol's sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section and wrote: "Miss you".

On the work front, Kajol is set to make her digital debut with "Tribhanga", directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present day.

 

