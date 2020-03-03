हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Devi

Kajol, Karan Johar among B-Towners at special screening of short film 'Devi'

"Devi" also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

Kajol, Karan Johar among B-Towners at special screening of short film &#039;Devi&#039;

Mumbai: Kajol, Karan Johar, Shruti Haasan, Manisha Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat, Sonali Bendre, Mukta Barve and Neena Kulkarni were among celebrities spotted at a special screening of the short film "Devi" in the city.

The short film is a suspense drama featuring Kajol and Shruti Haasan in their debut digital project. The film directed by debutant filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee depicts how nine women from distinct strata of society are forced into a sisterhood owing to a circumstance, where they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

"Devi" also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

The film was released by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films on March 2 and is available for viewing on YouTube.

"Devi" is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen, whose production company operates as Electric Apples Entertainment.

 

