हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol kick-starts birthday celebration with Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja, trio enjoys a 6 course meal

Kajol turns 47 years old on Thursday (August 5). The actress however kick-started the celebration a day earlier by going on a lunch date with sister Tanishaa and mother Tanuja. The actress also indulged in a pre-birthday spa session with daughter Nysa Devgn.

Kajol kick-starts birthday celebration with Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja, trio enjoys a 6 course meal
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kajol who turns 47 years old on Thursday (August 5), started celebrating her birthday a day earlier by having a lunch date with her sister Tanisha Mukerji and mother Tanuja. Kajol calls herself and her company ‘three musketeers’. The beautiful trio can be seen enjoying a lavish 6-course meal. The actress took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her scrumptious lunch which included lamb shank and a ‘keto dessert’.

“Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is im possible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre celebration ! Love u both to bits #thelovefool #famjam #lovemygurls,” wrote Kajol on her Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Commenting on the same Tanishaa replied, “Yesss i look sooo satisfied with lunch im ready to pass out .... yum! #foodcoma #happyprebirthday #loveutothemoonandback”.

Kajol posted another photo and captioned it, “The three Musketeers …. Always together.. us vs them”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress was also seen indulging in a pre-birthday salon session with daughter Nysa Devgn.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed she is big on birthdays and keeps her entire week free to celebrate her own. “I love my birthday. I try to keep myself free for at least a week so that I can really enjoy the day to its fullest. I’m not working today either,” shared the actress.

Kajol was earlier in Singapore for more than 6 months with Nysa, as the latter is doing her college from there. The actress opened up about “dying to return to Mumbai by the end of it”.

“Singapore is a lovely city and I had a great time there. But I was in two minds because my son (Yug Devgan) was in Mumbai. As a mother, you always feel that a piece of you is missing when you aren’t around one of your kids and so, you aren’t completely happy,” shared the actress.

She further added, “I’ve gone through long periods of not working and have always been quite okay with it. I was happy living my life my way. But for the first time in two-and-a-half years, I was missing work”.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KajolHappy Birthday KajolTanishaa MukerjiTanujaNysa DevgnKajol birthday celebration
Next
Story

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire: Forbes

Must Watch

PT1M33S

DNA: Akali Dal and Congress MPs clashed outside Parliament