Kajol kick-starts birthday celebration with Tanishaa Mukerji and Tanuja, trio enjoys a 6 course meal

New Delhi: Actress Kajol who turns 47 years old on Thursday (August 5), started celebrating her birthday a day earlier by having a lunch date with her sister Tanisha Mukerji and mother Tanuja. Kajol calls herself and her company ‘three musketeers’. The beautiful trio can be seen enjoying a lavish 6-course meal. The actress took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her scrumptious lunch which included lamb shank and a ‘keto dessert’.

“Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is im possible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre celebration ! Love u both to bits #thelovefool #famjam #lovemygurls,” wrote Kajol on her Instagram post.

Commenting on the same Tanishaa replied, “Yesss i look sooo satisfied with lunch im ready to pass out .... yum! #foodcoma #happyprebirthday #loveutothemoonandback”.

Kajol posted another photo and captioned it, “The three Musketeers …. Always together.. us vs them”.

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress was also seen indulging in a pre-birthday salon session with daughter Nysa Devgn.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol revealed she is big on birthdays and keeps her entire week free to celebrate her own. “I love my birthday. I try to keep myself free for at least a week so that I can really enjoy the day to its fullest. I’m not working today either,” shared the actress.

Kajol was earlier in Singapore for more than 6 months with Nysa, as the latter is doing her college from there. The actress opened up about “dying to return to Mumbai by the end of it”.

“Singapore is a lovely city and I had a great time there. But I was in two minds because my son (Yug Devgan) was in Mumbai. As a mother, you always feel that a piece of you is missing when you aren’t around one of your kids and so, you aren’t completely happy,” shared the actress.

She further added, “I’ve gone through long periods of not working and have always been quite okay with it. I was happy living my life my way. But for the first time in two-and-a-half years, I was missing work”.