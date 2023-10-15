Kajol Kickstarts Navratri With Stunning Traditional Orange Saree - PICS

New Delhi: It's that time of the year when the town gets tinted in festive colour. Each day has a dedicated colour and significance attached to it. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a few pictures of herself in a stunning orange saree. She wrote, "A splash of orange for a day of energy! #orangeisthenewblack #navratri #firstdayofnavratri".

Her look took the internet by storm and comments started to pour in. "You look so beautiful," a social media user commented. "Happy Navratri. Orange colour suits you," another one wrote. Wearing orange on this day is believed to bring good fortune into one's life. Shardiya Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine manifestations. The first day, dedicated to Goddess Shailputri, signifies prosperity and fulfilment of wishes. Wearing orange on this day is believed to bring good fortune into one's life.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Film-makers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

Commenting on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti.

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders", Kajol added.