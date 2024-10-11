Kajol Pinches Ajay Devgn To Keep His Hand On Her Shoulder As They Pose At Durga Panday Along With Son Yug Devgn

New Delhi: Kajol Devgn's latest video with Ajay Devgn along with son Yug Devgn from Durga Puja is going viral. The actress was seen pinching her hubby Ajay as he was posing for the paparazzi without holding his wife through her shoulders. Kajol very smartly, asks her husband to hold her and this video only shows the camaraderie between the husband and wife. The netizens cannot get over the chemistry between the couple and they love how Kajol is a typical wife and many can relate to the actress.

Watch the video of Kajol pinching hubby Ajay Devgn at Durga Puja Pandal

Kajol hosts Durga Puja every year and this year too several Bollywood celebrities visited the Pandal. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and many other celebrities visit the pandal every year.

This year too Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs marked their presence. Another video of Kajol went viral where she was seen losing her temper at the paparazzi and other members who were seen wearing slippers. The other members of the Mukerji family were seen supporting the actress as Durga Puja is very auspicious for all of them.