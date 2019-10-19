Kajol recreates iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge moment on 24th anniversary of the film

New Delhi: On this day, 24 years ago, filmmaker Aditya Chopra gifted his fans with a cinematic jewel, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, the film is touted as one of the most popular films ever made.

To celebrate the 24th anniversary of the film, Kajol paid a special tribute to the film. She recreated one of the iconic posters of the film and shared it a heart-warming caption.

In the video shared by the actress, Kajol recreates the iconic poster donning a yellow top and specs. She captioned it, "Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years.

#24YearsOfDDLJ."

Also, check out the poster:



Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released on October 19, 1995, made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol the stars that they are today. The film was Aditya Chopra's directorial debut. Apart from critical acclaim, the film went on to bag several awards. Kajol and Shah Rukh's love story in the film, help them bag 10 Filmfare Awards, in the Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director categories.