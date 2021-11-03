हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Fan asks Kajol why she didn't wish SRK on his birthday, she says THIS

On Chhoti Diwali, Kajol interacted with her fans on Instagram at the Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. When a fan asked her, "Why didn't you wish SRK on his birthday?", she had this to say. Read on.  

Fan asks Kajol why she didn&#039;t wish SRK on his birthday, she says THIS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Chhoti Diwali, Bollywood actress Kajol interacted with her fans on Instagram through Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. Kajol wrote on Instagram, "I'll answer the most interesting questions. Go on, ask!"

During the session, her fans asked her many questions related to her personal life, her school days and also if is willing to do a film with Karan Johar or not. 

Among all these questions, the one question which caught everyone’s attention was around Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his birthday on November 2 (Tuesday). 

A fan asked her, "Why you didn't wish SRK?" 

bap

Kajol replied through a video message, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son (Aryan Khan) came back home."

 For the unversed, SRK who turned a year older yesterday, has reportedly celebrated his birthday in Alibaug and not at his residence Mannat as the actor wanted to celebrate his birthday as a low key affair as his elder son Aryan Khan has just released from jail in drugs case. 

His home Mannat is all decked up to mark his special day and also on the occasion of Diwali but none of the family members could be spotted in the city. 

As it seems to be a tough time for the family, they surely need some break from their routine life and surely deserve this much-needed break from all the world. 

SRK and Kajol are close friends from a long time and have worked together in numerous films and so it came as a huge shock when Kajol didn’t wish the actor on his special day. 

They worked together in films like – Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Me Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale among others.  

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KajolShah Rukh KhanBirthday wishesSRKno wishAryan KhanMannatdrugs caseAlibaug farm house
Next
Story

Vijay Varma takes break from work to celebrate Diwali at home

Must Watch

PT7M10S

Ayodhya all set to celebrate Diwali 2021