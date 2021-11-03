Fan asks Kajol why she didn't wish SRK on his birthday, she says THIS

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Chhoti Diwali, Bollywood actress Kajol interacted with her fans on Instagram through Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. Kajol wrote on Instagram, "I'll answer the most interesting questions. Go on, ask!"

During the session, her fans asked her many questions related to her personal life, her school days and also if is willing to do a film with Karan Johar or not.

Among all these questions, the one question which caught everyone’s attention was around Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his birthday on November 2 (Tuesday).

A fan asked her, "Why you didn't wish SRK?"

Kajol replied through a video message, "What more can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son (Aryan Khan) came back home."

For the unversed, SRK who turned a year older yesterday, has reportedly celebrated his birthday in Alibaug and not at his residence Mannat as the actor wanted to celebrate his birthday as a low key affair as his elder son Aryan Khan has just released from jail in drugs case.

His home Mannat is all decked up to mark his special day and also on the occasion of Diwali but none of the family members could be spotted in the city.

As it seems to be a tough time for the family, they surely need some break from their routine life and surely deserve this much-needed break from all the world.

SRK and Kajol are close friends from a long time and have worked together in numerous films and so it came as a huge shock when Kajol didn’t wish the actor on his special day.

They worked together in films like – Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Me Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale among others.