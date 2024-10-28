Kajol Reveals Her Daughter Nysa Devgn Is Fed Up Of Her Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Kajol was at her candid best in Kapil Sharma’s show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actress arrived on the show along with her Do Patti co-star Kriti Sanon where she revealed how her kids Nysa and Yug do not like her humour and daughter is fed up with her Instagram quirk. The actress said, "Children’s help for social media. I think I’ve accepted that my kids will never get my sense of humour. My daughter got fed up and told me, ‘I just don’t get it. I don’t understand what you’re putting up on Instagram.’ So, I said, ‘Okay, then I’ll put up whatever I want!'”.

Kajol even revealed that she started working out only after the born of her daughter Nysa who is 17 years ago, 'children’s help for social media', Kajol laughed and said, “Not at all. I think I only started working out after I had my daughter, and I haven’t stopped since. I enjoy it."

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a cop in Do Patti and it is very strange that in her 32 years of her career, she is playing a police officer for the first time,” I did not consult him at all because I only trained him for Singham. How could you forget? I taught him all the Marathi”.

Kajol and Ajay have been married for decades and they both share a beautiful camaraderie.