Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji talks about how her family reacts to her being unmarried at 43!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji, who will be soon seen in the short film Life Is Short, spilled the beans on her personal life and also on her family’s reaction to the fact that she is still unmarried at the age of 43.

Tanishaa shared that her family is quite comfortable with her decision and no one pressurizes her for anything.

Calling them as an ‘amazing family’, she shared in an interview with Zoom, “No, never from my family. My family is amazing. Because I have this wonderful life today. I am very blessed and I have an amazing life so I don't think of it like that.”

For the unversed, Tanishaa is the daughter of veteran actor Tanuja and late Bollywood filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. She has an elder sister Kajol who is still doing well in Bollywood.

She made her debut in Bollywood with Sssshhh... in 2003. She shot to fame with films like Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and Tango Charlie among others.