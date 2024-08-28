New Delhi: Well, who says sisters can live without fighting with each other, be it no matter who you are, fighting with your siblings is as normal. Celebrities are no different. This video of Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji has been grabbing a lot of attention where one can see both Kajol and Tanishaa are arguing over something which they do not agree on. The video shows Kajol making an angry face towards Tanishaa, while she points out her finger over the actress. The best part of the video is how Tanuja, their mom and veteran actress is becoming a peacemaker in their fight and asking them to behave in public.

Watch the video of Kajol’s ugly fight with sister Tanishaa Mukerji

As the video goes viral, netizens react strongly, while some are calling this a most precious fight, while few are slamming Kajol and calling her behaviour bad. As in the video one can hear her asking her sister to shut up.

Tanishaa is very fond of her sister Kajol and calls her the biggest star of the family. Talking about the constant comparison between them over their acting career, Tanishaa to Indian Express,” These things don’t bother me. I can’t look at my sister and me and compare. I don’t even compare myself to other actors, why will I compare myself to my sister? Every actor and star has their journey, that’s what I believe. And yes, my career was not as good as my sister, but she started when she was 16. I got so much privilege because she was in the industry. I thank her career for giving me whatever I needed. At the end of the day, I had a very comfortable career. I didn’t have to work. So from that aspect, I never compare. I think the world loves to keep comparing, I don’t live in that space.

Tanishaa has very much accepted that her career is not as successful as her sister Kajol's.