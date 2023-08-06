trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645436
KAJOL

Kajol Shares Glimpse From Her Birthday, Shares Photo With Fancy Cake

Talented Bollywood actress Kajol turned 49 on Saturday. She shared a post on her birthday stating that the day was filled with blessings and all good things. 

Aug 06, 2023

Mumbai: Actress Kajol shared a glimpse from her 49th birthday and said that the day was filled with blessings and all the good things. Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Kajol shared a picture where she is seen talking on the phone but the focus is on the fancy birthday cake, which has "Happy Birthday" written on it. 

She wrote: "This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can't even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed , I am blessed , I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me.. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back .. #birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kajol turned 49 on Saturday and her filmmaker-actor husband Ajay Devgn had the best birthday post for her. He shared a funny clip and wrote: "Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday @kajol."

Kajol is the recipient of numerous accolades. She was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

The daughter of Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' (1992) while still in school. She subsequently quit her studies, and had commercial successes in 'Baazigar' (1993), opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and 'Yeh Dillagi' (1994). 

She has also starred in films such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth' and an avenger in 'Dushman', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'…, 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Dilwale' and 'Tanhaji'. She made her digital debut with 'Tribhanga' and 'The Trial'.

