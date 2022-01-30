Kajol tests COVID positive, misses daughter Nysa Devgan’s ‘sweetest smile’, Priyanka Chopra reacts

New Delhi: Actress Kajol is the latest celebrity to be down with contagious COVID-19 during the third wave of the virus. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday (January 30) to share the news with her followers. The actress however, instead of her own picture, shared the photo of her and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn on her post. She said she isn’t posting her own photo as she has a red, runny nose and calls Nysa’s smile ‘sweetest in the world’.

“Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” read Kajol’s post.

Check out Nysa’s photo:

In the picture, the star kid is donning a bright smile and is dressed in a traditional outfit. She also flaunts her long manicured nail and mehndi on her hand and a big ring.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently welcomed a baby girl with hubby Nick Jonas via surrogacy took to the comment section and appreciated Nysa and wrote, “She’s stunning”.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Tribhanga’, that also marked her OTT debut. The film was directed by Renuka Shahane and featured Kajol along with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. She will next be seen in a Revathi directorial ‘The Last Hurray’.