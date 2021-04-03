हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol tried getting selfie with husband but failed, Ajay Devgn replies to hilarious post

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. On Friday, the actress shared a hilarious post for her husband Ajay on the occasion of his 52nd birthday. The actress complained in the post about not being able to take a selfie with the 'Tanhaji' star.

Kajol tried getting selfie with husband but failed, Ajay Devgn replies to hilarious post
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Apart from her great acting chops, Kajol is also known for her quick wit and humour and the actress once again showcased it before her fans on her occasion of 52nd birthday of her husband and talented actor Ajay Devgn. Wishing her doting husband on her husband, Kajol shared a picture of the Bollywood star and stated that while she was trying to get a selfie with him, but all she could get was a photo of Devgn handling a camera.

Sharing a photo of the RRR actor, Kajol wrote, "Tried getting a selfie but the only 'selfie' I could manage was his 'self' with another camera. doing what makes him happiest!" 

The 'Fanaa' actress didn't stop here and showered some love on Ajay as she wrote, "Happy Birthday… today and always." Her husband replied, "We will take that long overdue selfie soon."

Kajol

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Kajol and Ajay Devgn first met on the sets of the 1995 film 'Hulchul'. After dating each other for a while, the duo got married in 1999 and solemnised their wedding in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They have two children, a 17-year-old daughter Nysa and a 10-year-old son Yug.

The two have shared screens together in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha', 'U Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji'.

On Friday, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and thanked his fans and well wishers for dropping him a birthday wish on his special day. He wrote, "Had it not been for the Pandemic, I would have celebrated my birthday with my fans & fan club members. Since that couldn’t happen, I thank each one of you for your unstinted support and sincere birthday wishes. Love, Ajay."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s production 'The Big Bull' featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role will release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8. He is currently working on SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR'. His first-look motion poster from the movie was revealed on the occasion of his birthday on April 2. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KajolAjay DevgnAjay Devgn photosAjay Devgn birthdayKajol Ajay DevgnKajol photosKajol films
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma's old clip of 'no work after marriage' goes viral, leaves internet in tizzy

Must Watch

PT11M23S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day