Kajol trolled massively for her black bodycon dress at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, netizen asks 'body weight or another baby at 47?'

NEW DELHI: A number of Bollywood celebrities were spotted in attendance at the birthday bash of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta last night. B-Town's newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif hogged all the attention as the duo walked hand-in-hand at the party. Ananya Panday arrived in a sheer black dress and grabbed eyeballs.

Kajol, who too attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday party and was seen happily posing for the cameras, got trolled massively for her latest fashion pick.

For the birthday bash, Kajol picked a body-hugging black off-shoulder dress which she paired with heels. Letting her hair down, she was seen leaving the bash after posing with BFF Karan Johar. Soon after her video surfaced, Kajol got trolled heavily as a few bodyshamed her for gaining weight, opting for a body-hugging dress. However, a few others came out in her support and blasted those who trolled the actress for her choice of outfit.

Commenting on Kajol‘s video a user wrote, "Being a Star Actrees….. She should aware… N don’t they have full covered mirror at home…. Seriously kuch bhi onot done………… it’s not body shaming comment …"

A netizen even asked her, "Another baby at 47? Or is just weight?" while another said, "Why she wears tight dress if its showing her bump…omg!!" "Oh wow … she’s pregnant..that’s awesome !! She looks amazing," read another comment.

While another said, “Vaise log badi badi feminism, body shaming aur unche unche pravachan jhaadne aa jaate hai par yahaa ka comment section says it all… dikh gaya kitne modern soch ke hai sab.."

Kajol last featured in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga' along with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Before that, she was seen opposite her husband Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji'. Her work includes several superhits such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'…'My Name Is Khan', among others.

