हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol wishes husband Ajay Devgn in her own style, check out her latest hilarious post

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. On his 53rd birthday, the 'Fanaa' actress took to social media and shared a hilarious post for Ajay, along with a captivating photo. 

Kajol wishes husband Ajay Devgn in her own style, check out her latest hilarious post
File photo

New Delhi: Giving major wife goals, Bollywood actor Kajol shared a witty and hilarious post to wish her superstar husband Ajay Devgn a happy birthday. Ajay, who celebrates his birthday today, on April 2, turned 53. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a beyond-adorable post, filled with just the right amount of humour.

The actress wished her husband Gudi Padwa instead of wishing him on his birthday. And the Singham actor had to remind him to wish him. Ajay and Kajol's throwback photo is magical, to say the least. Kajol wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday," along with a captivating picture featuring herself posing with Ajay. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Coming back, Kajol and Ajay, the much-in-love couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999 and are parents to Nysa and Yug. Kajol had shared a monochrome photo with Ajay and had written, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either way since we both know how u feel about award functions, I'm taking a bow now." Ajay Devgn had replied, "I got my award 23 years ago."

The couple has co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'U Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Ajay will be next seen in films like 'Runway 34', 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'. 

Ajay was recently seen in a special appearance in 'RRR'. Next, he will be seen in Runway 34, which will release on April 29. Meanwhile, Kajol will feature in Revathy's 'Salaam Venky'. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KajolAjay Devgnkajol picsKajol shares hilarious post for husband Ajay Devgn on birthday
Next
Story

Rajkummar Rao claims his PAN card was misused, tweets to CIBIL to investigate matter

Must Watch

PT57S

Breaking News: Tourist dies during paragliding accident in Sikkim