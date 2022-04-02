Kajol wishes husband Ajay Devgn in her own style, check out her latest hilarious post

New Delhi: Giving major wife goals, Bollywood actor Kajol shared a witty and hilarious post to wish her superstar husband Ajay Devgn a happy birthday. Ajay, who celebrates his birthday today, on April 2, turned 53. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a beyond-adorable post, filled with just the right amount of humour.

The actress wished her husband Gudi Padwa instead of wishing him on his birthday. And the Singham actor had to remind him to wish him. Ajay and Kajol's throwback photo is magical, to say the least. Kajol wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday," along with a captivating picture featuring herself posing with Ajay.

Coming back, Kajol and Ajay, the much-in-love couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999 and are parents to Nysa and Yug. Kajol had shared a monochrome photo with Ajay and had written, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either way since we both know how u feel about award functions, I'm taking a bow now." Ajay Devgn had replied, "I got my award 23 years ago."

The couple has co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Raju Chacha', 'U Me Aur Hum' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Ajay will be next seen in films like 'Runway 34', 'Thank God', 'Maidaan' and 'Drishyam 2'.

Ajay was recently seen in a special appearance in 'RRR'. Next, he will be seen in Runway 34, which will release on April 29. Meanwhile, Kajol will feature in Revathy's 'Salaam Venky'.

