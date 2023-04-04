Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Says 'No' To Solo Photo-Op At NMACC Red Carpet, Check Out Her Unseen Inside Pics With BFFs

New Delhi: At the recently held grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) red carpet event in Mumbai, the who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood were seen in attendance. From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh - everyone walked the red carpet looking their best. Kajol turned up at the gala affair with daughter Nysa Devgn.

KAJOL AND NYSA DEVGN AT NMACC GALA

At the red carpet, Kajol and Nysa looked stunning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver. While Kajol kept it classic in floor-length Anarkali with a train, Nysa amped up the glam factor with a modern chic gown with a plunging neckline. However, what caught everyone's attention was the fact when the paps wanted to take solo pics of Nysa and she refused. Even mom Kajol tried to convince her to pose for a solo photo-op but the darling daughter said 'thank you' and moved ahead leaving the classic actress alone to pose for the shutterbugs.

Check out a few stunning photos from the party where Nysa Devgn is looking ravishing in her stylish designer evening gown.

NYSA DEVGN'S RISING SOCIAL MEDIA POPULARITY

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Recently, her close friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a bunch of his cool pictures last month and we spotted the BFF gang chilling and partying together. The pictures had Orry at an event in Mumbai along with Nysa and other pals. Nysa glammed up in an off-shoulder golden dress, looking stunning.

Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

AJAY DEVGN ON NYSA GETTING TROLLED

Earlier, Ajay Devgn told Filmfare, “You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience…I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me.”