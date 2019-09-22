close

Kajol

Kajol's picture with mom Tanuja is the best thing you will see on the internet

On the occasion of Daughter's Day, several Bollywood mommies took to their social media handles to post lovely wishes for their daughters. From Mira Rajput to Maheep Kapoor, everyone had the sweetest wish for their daughters but what caught our attention was Kajol's post with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

New Delhi: On the occasion of Daughter's Day, several Bollywood mommies took to their social media handles to post lovely wishes for their daughters. From Mira Rajput to Maheep Kapoor, everyone had the sweetest wish for their daughters but what caught our attention was Kajol's post with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja.

Kajol posted a collage of her mother sitting on her lap. She captioned it, "Positions reversed ! Two daughters and two moms .. #happydaughtersday."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Positions reversed ! Two daughters and two moms .. #happydaughtersday

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

She also posted a picture of her daughter Nysa and wrote, "You will always fit in my arms @nysadevgan
#HappyDaughtersDay."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You will always fit in my arms @nysadevgan #HappyDaughtersDay

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Ajay Devgn too had a lovely wish for their daughter Nysa. Sharing a pool pic with Nysa and Yug, he wrote, "Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY.
#DaughtersDay.

Incidentally, veteran actress Tanuja will celebrate her 76th birthday tomorrow(September 23). She has appeared in popular films like Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Do Chor among others while Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela.

