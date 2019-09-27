Kajol's three steps to success

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol has shared three steps to success on her latest social media post.

Kajol on Thursday took to Instagram shared new pictures of herself and added some tips on how to be successful.

In the first photograph, the 45-year-old actress is seen twirling on the beach in a creamy white dress.

She captioned it: "3 steps to success:- 1. Try... #EverythingWorksEventually."

The second photograph featured a close up image of Kajol.

"2. Failure... #Life #EverythingWorksEventually #Attitude #PositiveIsAFeeling," she wrote alongside the image.

In the last image, the "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" actress can be twirling again.

"3. Learn and try harder, Repeat till you achieve everything," she said.

Kajol was last seen in "Helicopter Eela". She will next be seen in "Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior", co-produced by and starring her husband Ajay Devgn.