close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol's three steps to success

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared three steps to success on her latest social media post.

Kajol&#039;s three steps to success

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol has shared three steps to success on her latest social media post.

Kajol on Thursday took to Instagram shared new pictures of herself and added some tips on how to be successful.

In the first photograph, the 45-year-old actress is seen twirling on the beach in a creamy white dress.

She captioned it: "3 steps to success:- 1. Try... #EverythingWorksEventually."

The second photograph featured a close up image of Kajol.

"2. Failure... #Life #EverythingWorksEventually #Attitude #PositiveIsAFeeling," she wrote alongside the image.

In the last image, the "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" actress can be twirling again.

"3. Learn and try harder, Repeat till you achieve everything," she said.

Kajol was last seen in "Helicopter Eela". She will next be seen in "Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior", co-produced by and starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

Tags:
Kajolkajol pics
Next
Story

Selena Gomez shares scariest moment of her life

Must Watch

PT45M51S

Taal Thok Ke special debate on Modi's speech at UNGA today