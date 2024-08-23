Kalki 2898 AD On OTT: Fans Agree With Arshad Warsi On Calling Prabhas A Joker, Laud Amitabh Bachchan As Aswatthama

Mumbai: Kalki 2898 AD has been released on OTT starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The fans hail the film as a masterpiece and cannot get over the power-packed performance of Big B as Aswatthama even at this age. As the film is available online, the netizens are calling it an epic saga and call Nah Ashwin a genius for blowing their minds out. But there is one disappointment that they have shared and it's with Prabhas's character. His character will make you a little cringe about him being he and will make you wonder why is he the way he is in the film and somewhere he looks misfit and out of place.

Just a few days ago Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi too had expressed his disappointment over Kalki, where he said he didn't like the film, felt Prabhas was like a joker and raved about Big B for his magnificent work. Joe fans say that they totally get what Prabhas was trying to say,"

Believe Big B Turns 82 This Year



Nag Ashwin Gave A Epic Role For The Big B Of Indian Cinema



He Just Steals The Show



Peak Goosebumps Stuff #Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/UgO1NX7YE0 — Vishnu P.S (@im__vishnu_) August 22, 2024

Check out the reactions of fans that agree with Arshad Warsi where he said Prabhas was like a Joker in Kalki. One user took to his X account and said," Finished watching Kalki and Arshad Warsi is absolutely right. Prabhas is a good actor but his character in this movie did seem more like a joker".Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)." He said in an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish.

Enjoyed watching the movie but it's definitely overrated af. 7/10#Kalki2898AD #ArshadWarsi #Kalki2898ADOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/b6bgvxvNuS — Fuck (@GuruSaysSo) August 22, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD also features Kamal Haasan and the fans are eagerly waiting for Part 2 of the film.