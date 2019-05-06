close

Kalki Koechilin, Ranvir Shorey to join 'Sacred Games 2'

  Actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are a part of the cast of the much-awaited second season of "Sacred Games", which will stream on Netflix later this month.

Kalki Koechilin, Ranvir Shorey to join &#039;Sacred Games 2&#039;

New Delhi:  Actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are a part of the cast of the much-awaited second season of "Sacred Games", which will stream on Netflix later this month.

"Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. 'Sacred Games Season 2'. Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi in season 2 of 'Sacred Games'. Please take a moment to join us in screaming hysterically," read a post on the official Twitter page of Netflix India.

Kalki is thrilled, as she tweeted: "And it's official. The game decides who plays and who stays. 'Sacred Games Season 2'."

Ranvir wrote: "Iss khel ka asli baap kaun (who is the real father of this game)?"

A teaser of the upcoming show's cast reveal was also shared.

The show is based on Vikram Chandra's "Sacred Games", which tells the story of betrayal, crime, passion and a thrilling chase through Mumbai's underbelly.

The second season picks up from Sartaj Singh (actor Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai.

The intriguing Guruji (actor Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde's 'third father', plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have directed the new season.

 

