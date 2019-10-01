Kalki Koechlin flaunts her baby bump in latest Instagram picture- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, who recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend, shared a picture flaunting her baby bump. The actress told HT brunch that she is five-months pregnant.

Sharing a picture of herself in a white attire on Instagram, Kalki wrote, "Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!"

The actress revealed that she will opt for a water birth at a local naturalist birth centre in Goa as the process provides a stress-free environment for the mother in labour.

Kalki made her relationship official with Guy by sharing a picture of him on Instagram. She captioned it, "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman." The picture shows Guy kissing her on the cheek on a beach.

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two tied the knot in April 2011 and got divorced in 2015.