हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin on her 1st born: After 17 hours was so tired

The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. 

Kalki Koechlin on her 1st born: After 17 hours was so tired

Mumbai: Kalki Koechlin has introduced her newborn baby girl Sappho to the world and thanked her team of doctors who did not give up on her even after 17-hour-long labour.

Kalki took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of her along with her daughter, and boyfriend Guy Hershberg and also the team of doctors, who helped her with childbirth.

"So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out any way they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural water birth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!" Kalki captioned the images.

The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. She had previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but separated after two years.

 

Tags:
Kalki KoechlinKalki Koechlin babySapphokalki koechlin pregnancy
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's romantic dance from a reality show goes viral – Watch

Must Watch

PT2M7S

10 major factors about Delhi Assembly Election Results