Kalki Koechlin posts pic with new boyfriend

Actress Kalki Koechlin has acknowleged her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on social media.

Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin has acknowleged her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on social media.

Kalki took to Instagram to share shared a loved-up photograph with her beau.

"It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman," she captioned the image, which she posted on Sunday.

In the image, Hershberg is seen kissing Kalki on her cheek.

Reacting to the "Dev.D" actress' post, Hershberg commented: "Kalki, you just put such a big silly smile on my face my cutie."

Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.
 

