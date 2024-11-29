Kalki Koechlin Said No One Gave Her House On Rent After Divorce With Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap, who were considered one of Bollywood’s most unconventional and creative couples, announced their separation in 2013 after two years of marriage. But life wasn't easy for Kalki, as she faced a lot of challenges to reprise her from a basic level. In a candid conversation on the AfterHours with All About Eve YouTube channel, actress Kalki Koechlin opened up about the challenges she faced following her divorce from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Despite her fame, Kalki revealed that finding a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman was a daunting task.

Recalling the tough phase, Kalki said, “When me and Anurag had divorced, those two films were out there — Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Then, there’s this divorce.”

She went on to share how the divorce affected her personally, adding, “I couldn’t find a place to live. Nobody would give me a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman. I was like, I am famous. You want to take selfies with me, but you don’t want to give me a house.”

Kalki’s revelation highlights the societal challenges single women, even celebrities, face in India when seeking housing. Despite being a celebrated actress with critically acclaimed films to her name, Kalki encountered the stigma often associated with divorced women and single tenants.

Kalki has today moved on and is enjoying her motherhood with her partner Guy Hershberg.