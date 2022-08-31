NewsLifestylePeople
KAMAAL R KHAN

Kamaal R Khan rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain post his arrest

Controversial figure Kamaal R Khan was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night after he complained of chest pain. He was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police for making derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Kamaal R Khan rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain post his arrest

New Delhi: Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan was rushed to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali area of Mumbai after complaining of chest pain on Tuesday night. He was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by Borivali Police for making derogatory remarks against actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in the year 2020. “Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain,” reported ANI. 

He was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police for his comments on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmii’. “Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police,” ANI had reported earlier.  

Apart from this, The National Women’s Commission has asked Mumbai Police to take an action against him for making derogatory remarks against women. NCW in a tweet wrote, "@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission." 

The controversial personality recently gained limelight after he said that Anushka Sharma is behind husband Virat Kohli’s depression when the latter talked about mental health. He tweeted, "Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India, who is having problem of depression. Ye Hai Result Ek Heroine Se Shaadi Karne Ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem." He often comes into the news for making controversial statements on famous personalities.  

