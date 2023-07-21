Kamal Haasan And Amitabh Bachchan Steal Hearts At Project K Event: Watch

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi film, Project K, has been the talk of the town for its star-studded ensemble cast, that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Ever since its announcement, fans have been waiting for the trailer of the film. Hailed as one of the biggest pan-Indian films, Project K’s first look was recently unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con event. Before the event, a meet-and-greet session was organised by the team that was also attended by Kamal Haasan. Amitabh Bachchan marked his presence virtually. During the event, the camaraderie between Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan garnered a lot of attention as they heaped praises on each other.

Kamal Haasan And Amitabh Bachchan's Camaraderie

Kamal Haasan began saying that it was a great experience working with Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “We are honoured to live with his eternity.”



cre Trending Stories

Amitabh Bachchan immediately interrupted, saying, "Stop being so modest Kamal. You are much greater than all of us,” and added, “The kind of work Kamal has done is very difficult to believe. Each one of his films has been filled with so much reality and so much effort. It is an honour to be in the same film as you. We’ve done a couple (Giraftaar and Khabardar) of them, this one is going to be very special.”

Responding to this, Kamal Haasan recalled his days of working as an assistant director for the film iconic film, Sholay. He said, "I was an assistant director on Sholay. I couldn't sleep the night I watched it because I hated the film so much. I hated the filmmaker even more. I had the opportunity of working with a great filmmaker and that was my reaction and I told him," adding, "As a technician, I couldn't sleep that night and Amitji has done many such movies. Him saying nice things about my films is something I had never imagined."

Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan are the biggest stalwarts in the Indian entertainment industry and their fans have been looking forward to seeing them both together again. Therefore, with both of them coming together for the film, the anticipations has been rising.

Kamal Haasan’s Role In Project K

Project K was titled Kalki 2898 AD on July 21. Kamal Haasan is speculated to portray the antagonist in the sci-fi film. Reports suggest that Kamal Haasan demanded a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore for the film. Kalki 2898 AD is expected to release in the first half of 2024.