Kamal Haasan, Sarika, Shruti, Akshara stay in 4 houses amid lockdown

Mumbai: South superstar Kamal Haasan and his entire family are under self-isolation in different cities and houses. His wife Sarika and elder daughter Shruti are currently residing in separate apartments in Mumbai while the actor-politician himself and younger daughter Akshara are in Chennai in different houses.

"I am used to being by myself. The difficult part is not having the option to go out and the looming fear of what all of this means for us. People have started taking it seriously in the last few days. Thankfully, by the time I returned, the shoots were also getting cancelled. My entire family has self-isolated. Mum (actress Sarika) is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad (Kamal Haasan) and Akshara (sister) are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn't make sense for us to isolate together. That's the decision I feel people should make," Shruti told Mumbai Mirror.

Shruti has returned from London just 10 days ago and is under home quarantine since then.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share: "I hope everyone's ok ? I'm learning a lot about myself and im super glad I'm someone who enjoys my own company so much. It's good to use this time to introspect and ease into ourselves in silence. stay home , stay positive, take care and sending everyone lots of love and light. #stayhome #selfcare #selfiesnonstop #stayfit."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide complete lockdown for 21 days.