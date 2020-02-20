हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kamya panjabi

Kamya Panjabi decides to unfollow 'social media friends', posts a cryptic message

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. 

Kamya Panjabi decides to unfollow &#039;social media friends&#039;, posts a cryptic message

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kamya Panjabi entered into a new phase of her life after marrying beau Shalabh Dang in a grand ceremony on February 10, 2020. Her wedding festivities went on for a few days, beginning with Mata Ki Chowki at her residence.

While the wedding was a private affair with family and close friends, the couple decided to host a grand reception for telly buddies at Mumbai's Barrel Mansion, Vile Parle East on February 11, 2020.

Days after her wedding, the newly wed Kamya has decided to shun all those people from her list of followers, who are only 'social media friends' and not care otherwise. She took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic message which reads: मैं वो नही जो अपना दुख बाटती है, लेकिन जो मेरी खुशी में शामिल नहीं, वो मेरी ज़िंदगी में दाखिल ना ही रहे तो बेहतर होगा। Unfollowing all those who are friends only for social media display, kabhi real zindagi main bhi friends bankar dekhiye, achchha lagta hai..!!!

Hmm... well, looks like she really is upset with a bunch of her friends, this time.

Her post got many reactions on social media.

On the work front, Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

Here's wishing Kamya and Shalabh a very happy married life!

 

 

