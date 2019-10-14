Kamya Panjabi holidays with boyfriend Shalabh Dang in Dubai, shares pool pic

New Delhi: Television actress Kamya Panjabi is all set to the tie the knot for the second time. The actress is currently holidaying in Dubai with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang. Kamya shared many drool-worthy pictures from her exotic holiday.

Sharing a pool pic with her boyfriend, Kamya wrote, "Love teaches you, love changes you, love makes you do things you never thought u cud do... it can bring out the best in you... Love is You @shalabhdang."

Earlier, the actress posted a picture flaunting her bikini bod and also share body-positive caption alongside. She wrote, "My body is my canvas, each mark tells a story and reminds me how I'm braver than what caused it, each dot which at some point I may have tried to hide as a silly conscious younger self and the ever-changing pounds on me depending on my love for my baby and my love for food ! I m proud of and own my canvas and can't wait to fill it with the brushes of my desires in the years to come."

On the work front, Kamya Panjabi is currently seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Preeto. Before falling in love with Shalabh, Kamya was married to Bunty Negi but got divorced in 2013. They also have a daughter. Kamya was also rumoured to be in a relationship with TV actor Karan Patel but it ended with him marrying Ankita Bhargava.