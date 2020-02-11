Kamya Panjabi-Shalabh Dang's wedding was a fairytale affair – First pics out!

New Delhi: Television's famous name Kamya Panjabi and longtime beau Shalabh Dang tied the knot in a traditional way, looking every bit beautiful on their wedding day. The duo got married on February 10, 2020, and the first pictures are out!

Kamya took to her Instagram account and shared her pictures. Her photo caption reads, “Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial”

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh looked radiant as the bride and the groom, dressed in beautiful ethnic attires.

Kamya smiled and exuded her radiance as the new bride. She was heavily decked up in gold jewellery and bright red-orange lehenga choli. Shalabh wore a golden sherwani and offwhite safa.

Their wedding prep began with Mata Ki Chowki and she even shared a picture of it on social media.

On the work front, Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

She featured on 'Bigg Boss 7' and was one of the most popular contestants that year.