Kamya Punjabi-Shalabh Dang's wedding prep begins with Mata ki Chowki – Pic proof

Mata ki Chowki

A firm believer of Lord Ganesha, every year she welcomes Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi and last year, Shalabh was also seen partaking in the celebrations.

New Delhi: Popular television actress Kamya Punjabi is all set to enter matrimony with beau Shalabh Dang. The telly star is busy with the wedding preparations currently and has begun the festivity with Mata ki Chowki at her residence.

Kamya took to her Instagram account and shared a picture, looking stunning in a saree and posed in front of the Goddess Durga idol beautifully decorated and adorned with flowers.

And the celebration of #shubhmangalkasha begins  Jai Mata Di  #matakichowki @shalabhdang

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the celebration of #shubhmangalkasha begins  Jai Mata Di #matakichowki @shalabhdang

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Kamya and businessman partner Shalabh's marriage ceremony is on February 10, 2020.

A few days back, Kamya rocked her all-girls party ahead of the wedding and posted some of her pictures on social media as well.

On the work front, Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

She featured on 'Bigg Boss 7' and was one of the most popular contestants that year.

