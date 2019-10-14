Kamya Punjabi's stunning bikini pics are breaking the internet—Photos

New Delhi: Popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi is currently enjoying her vacay time with beau Shalabh Dang in Dubai. The stunner took to her social media handle and shared her breathtakng pictures from her beach outing.

Kamya flaunted her hourglass figure in a glam bikini and her pictures set the internet on fire.

Check out her photos:

The actress is in a relationship with Shalabh and has been quite vocal about it. Their pictures on social media are adored by fans.

Kamya plays a negative character in popular daily soap 'Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade now and delivered some amazing performances on the small screens.

Her vamp avatar has often been liked by the audiences. Her breakthrough act was seen in several hit serials such as Reth where she played Nethra, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani as Kiran, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann as Sindoora to name a few.