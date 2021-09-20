हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
‘Kangana has lost faith in this court’, actress lawyer tells court in Javed Akhtar defamation lawsuit

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has said that she has no faith in the court that is hearing the criminal defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actress has requested the case to be transferred to another court.

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has again failed to appear before a Mumbai court on Monday (September 20) in proceedings against her in a criminal defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Kangana claims that she has no faith in the court and that’s why will not appear before it.

“This court has many times said that it will issue a warrant against her so Kangana is not comfortable that this court will hear her matter. So we have filed an application to transfer this case,” Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique told the Mumbai court. 

The court had earlier threatened that it will issue an arrest warrant against Kangana as she has not appeared even a single time before the court since the hearing of the matter started in February 2021.

Kangana's lawyer had then asked the court to excuse the actress’s absence as she was suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

“Why is she required to be present in a bailable and compoundable and non-cognisable offence? This court has said on multiple occasions that a warrant will be issued against her, so she is not comfortable with this court,” the actress' lawyer added. 

The actress lawyer also said Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, who was a witness in the case was not examined by the court.

Refuting Kangana’s lawyer's claim, Javed Akhtar lawyer called it a ‘bizarre excuse’. “Every time there's a bizzare excuse by the accused (Kangana) to not to appear in front of the court,” said Akhtar’s lawyer.

