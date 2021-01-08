हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut alleges mental, physical torture in new video, says being silenced

Kangana Ranaut claimed she has been asked not to disclose to anyone about the kind of torture she is being subjected to.

Kangana Ranaut alleges mental, physical torture in new video, says being silenced
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has alleged that she is being tortured mentally, emotionally and physically. She further claimed she has been asked not to disclose to anyone about the kind of torture she is being subjected to.

Kangana released a video on her verified Twitter account on Friday (January 8) where she spoke about the cases filed against her and the torture that she is facing every day. She added that we are going back to the medieval age where women were burnt at stake.

In the video, Kangana speaks in Hindi: "Ever since I have started speaking for the interest of the nation, the way I am being treated and tortured, the entire country can see that. My house was broken in an illegal manner. Everyday new cases are being filed against me because I have spoken for the interest of the farmers. One case has been filed against me even for laughing. My sister Rangoli has protested against doctors being tortured during the beginning of the pandemic. A case was filed against her and my name was also dragged into it, whereas I was not even on Twitter at that time. Our honourable Chief Justice ji has rejected it."

 

"I have even been ordered to give haajri (attendance) at the police station although I don't know for what reason. I have also been asked not to disclose to anyone or talk about the kind of torture I am facing. I want to ask the honourable Supreme Court, have we returned to the medieval age where women were burnt alive and their voices were silenced?" she added.

"People who are having fun and enjoying this situation, I would like to tell them only one thing that the tears of blood that we have shed in our 1,000 years of subordination, that will be repeated once again if nationalist voices are silenced now," concluded the actress.

"Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation. I stood for you and it's time you stand for me. Jai Hind," tweeted Kangana.

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut twitterKangana Ranaut sister Rangoli Chandel
