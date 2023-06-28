Kangana Ranaut Is Gearing Up For The “Biggest Film Of Her Career”

Kangana Ranaut, who is making a lot of noise with her debut project as a procedure Tiku weds Sheru, will soon be collaborating with producer Sandeep Singh. Recently, Sandeep has been in the news for a bunch of upcoming films like Swatantryaveer Savarkar, Saharasri, and Tipu. According to reports, the magnum opus is expected to hit theatres early next year and the film’s title will be announced soon.

Kangana Ranaut and Sandeep Singh’s Collaboration Announcement

Kangana Ranaut, in a post, wrote, "Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have wanted to do a film for a long time. Now that we have found the right subject and the right role, we are all set to roll soon. It is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon."

Sandeep Singh, who has backed films like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and Jhund, revealed that it has been a dream come true for him to work with Kangana Ranaut. He said, "The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana’s acting prowess in mind. Now since I have a meaty subject that only she can do, I instantly got in touch with her. And this time she could not say no. This film and the character will be the most respectable and memorable. It will be loved by every Indian across the globe."

Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Emergency, which is based on the life of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Along with acting in the lead role, the actress has also directed and written the story of the film. The film is expected to release in November of this year. Recently, her maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, was also released on Amazon Prime and has received a great response from the audience as well as the critics.