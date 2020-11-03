Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by Mumbai police in relation with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks on social media.

A complaint is filed against Kangana and Rangoli at Bandra police station. This is the second notice issued to the sisters, who will have to appear before the cops on November 10 and 11 respectively.

According to PTI, the Bandra police have now sent a second notice to both of them to remain present at the police station on November 10 to record their statements in the case, the official said.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court last month ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.

The Bandra police subsequently registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

They had also asked the actress and her sister to appear before the police.

(With PTI inputs)