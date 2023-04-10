Kangana Ranaut Attacks Karan Johar Again, Accuses Him Of Bullying Her With Nepo Mafia

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut has hit out at filmmaker Karan Johar after he shared a cryptic note following backlash over an old interaction of him with actor Anushka Sharma that went viral on the internet. In the video, Karan jokingly confesses that he tried to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career at the time of her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana claimed that earlier Karan would 'insult and bully' her on national television as she couldn't speak English. The 'Queen' actor shared a screenshot of Karan's cryptic note on her Instagram and wrote, "Ek waqt tha jab chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn't speak English... aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya."

On Saturday, KJo took to his Instagram stories and dropped a note amid receiving backlash over claims that he attempted to finish Anushka and Priyanka Chopra's career in Bollywood. His post read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi."

During the promotions of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Karan and Anushka had come together for a media interaction. At that time, Anushka jokingly said that the producer tried to 'finish' her career before it even started. Apparently, Karan initially did not like Anushka's pictures when she was about to make her debut in Aditya Chopra's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the reason she left Bollywood and started looking for a career in the US. During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn`t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn`t feel like I wanted to do it."

Supporting Priyanka and taking an indirect jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar, Kangana shared a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram story. In the picture, the 'Fashion' actors are seen holding hands together. Kangana wrote, "Truth remains Cruella has done big favour on us by bullying and isolating us... PC became a Hollywood star and I produced and directed my own film which is releasing this year..."

In a tweet thread, Kangana attacked Karan, saying, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders..."

In another post, she mentioned, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."